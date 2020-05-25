Mia McKenna-Bruce talked about her experience filming "The Witcher," and says she was in awe of how Henry Cavill really took to heart his portrayal of Geralt of Rivia.

The 22-year-old English actress, who played Marilka in the first season, shared that she had a wonderful experience filming the Netflix show. She described the whole filming process as "purely magical." She noted how everyone involved really put in their best efforts.

"Everyone on the set had worked so so hard, and had genuine love for the show and just wanted to create the best thing possible, it was phenomenal to be a part of," McKenna-Bruce told Redanian Intelligence.

She remembered the struggles too, especially those that came with the weather. The torrential downpours made the mud on Blaviken impossible to walk in.

"I was slipping and sliding all over the place and had 3 pairs of shoes to swap between because they became so heavy with the mud I couldn't lift my feet!" she said.

However, the struggles were nothing compared to the good memories she had on the set. The "Get Even" star expressed her gratitude to be a part of "The Witcher" albeit for a cameo role. She would not want it any other way especially since she shared scenes with Cavill.

McKenna-Bruce shared how she was amazed at the actor's portrayal of the titular character. He really transformed on the set of the show and made the make-believe world turn into a reality.

"Watching Henry literally just 'be' Geralt was inspiring, you would forget that you were filming and in this make believe world. It all felt so real," she exclaimed, adding, "Watching Henry was like something I have never seen, I was blown away by him on set, the way he just completely became the character."

She said she did not see Cavill out of character until the shoot was over. The actor made her go "Woah! Who is this person?"

McKenna-Bruce may have had a brief appearance in "The Witcher" but she made a good impression on viewers. The actress admitted that she also had fun filming her scenes and is thankful for the warm welcome she received from the viewers and from her co-stars.