A woman and her six-year-old daughter were allegedly gangraped in a moving car in the Indian state of Uttarakhand. The incident took place on Friday night in Roorkee, while the victims were on their way back from Piran Kaliyar, a Muslim religious site.

The accused offered a lift to the woman and her daughter and raped them along with his accomplices in the moving car, according to the complaint filed by the victim.

The men later dumped them at a secluded place near a canal. She somehow managed to reach a police station in the middle of the night to file a case against the accused men.

She, however, could not tell accurately how many men were involved in the assault, said Yogender Singh Rawat, Haridwar senior superintendent of police. According to a report in Hindustan Times, the woman, who earns a livelihood by begging, knew the main accused identified as Sonu.

A case has been registered under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offences Act against unknown persons.

"We are gathering CCTV footage from various important points that fall on the route of the crime and the investigation is on to nab the accused," said Devendra Singh Chauhan, in-charge of Civil Lines police station where the case has been registered.

The medical examinations of the woman and her daughter at the Roorkee Civil Hospital confirmed that they had been raped. "Her [the minor girl] condition is now stable," said Dr. Sanjay Kansal, chief medical superintendent of the hospital, reported The Times of India.

Earlier this year, a 20-year-old mother was allegedly gang-raped and tortured by a group of men before being paraded through the streets of Delhi and humiliated.

The victim alleged that a few women were present during the assault and were encouraging the men to torture her even more.

Police had then arrested 11 people, including nine women, in connection with the incident which took place in East Delhi's Kasturba Nagar area as the country celebrated Republic Day this year.