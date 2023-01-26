A woman has been accused of killing her six-year-old son over potty training issues at their house in Utah on February 25, 2019.

The boy named Norlin died from blunt force trauma to his head. He also had several other old wounds all over his body. The woman, Reyna Flores-Rosales, 34, has been charged with three counts of child abuse and the aggravated murder of her son, according to The Mirror.

During the trial of the case, the prosecutors said the alleged abuse was related to potty training. They also showed the jury a text that she had sent to someone hours before the incident. It read that she would leave him on the toilet until he pooped, and "this is exhausting."

The jury was also shown a video of Flores-Rosales talking to her son, in which he expressed fears about getting punished.

Defence lawyer Deborah Kreeck Mendez said that the woman was in an unmanageable situation at the time of the incident. There was a lack of money, and "everything was stressful, everything was chaotic," she said.

She said that the police officers may have overlooked evidence pointing to others. She said that aggravated murder was not the right charge for this situation. The trial in the case continues.

