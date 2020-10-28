A 10-year-old became the victim of child sex abuse after she rejected her mother's twisted request. The child from Jalisco, south-western Mexico, was raped by her mother's partner. The couple wanted to have a child so they decided to impregnate the young girl even though she refused to act as a surrogate for her mother. Years since the child was abused, the incident was finally reported. Police arrested the woman identified as Angelica N for playing her part in the rape of her daughter on September 22, 2014. She is being held in police custody pre-trial for the charges of child sexual abuse and family violence.

The unnamed victim was only 10 years old when her mother asked her if she could lend her belly. Angelica reportedly could not have any more children as she had undergone a surgery making her sterile. Her boyfriend wanted to have a son with her even though she could no longer get pregnant.

As a solution, the unnamed man told Angelica that her 10-year-old child could act as a surrogate for them. The child, however, refused her mother's request. This did not deter the couple from trying to get the child pregnant.

The child lived with her mother at a farm located in the Arenales Tapatíos neighbourhood, in the municipality of Zapopan in September of 2014. The woman allowed the rape of her daughter by the paedophile at the farm. It is unclear if the child was impregnated by the paedophile following the incident.

For six years the crimes of the couple went unreported. The child eventually told her aunt of the sexual abuse that she had been subjected to. The aunt helped the child report the incident to the authorities.

ðŸ“¢ #BoletÃ­n | FiscalÃ­a Estatal logrÃ³ formal prisiÃ³n en contra de una mujer por abuso sexual infantil agravado y violencia familiar equiparada pic.twitter.com/Ly5gQLkBZY — FiscalÃ­a del Estado de Jalisco (@FiscaliaJal) October 25, 2020

The complaint led to the arrest of both Angelica and her partner. The charges against the man are unclear. However, the woman has been charged with child sexual abuse and family violence for allowing the rape of her daughter in the hands of the paedophile, Quadratin Mexico reported.

Angelica remains in prison following a court order. She will remain in police custody until her trial, the date of which has not been released.