Lisa Snyder from Albany Township, Pennsylvania has been arrested for non-bailable offences. In September, Lisa called 911 claiming that her children had hung themselves. Lisa claimed that eight-year-old Connor Snyder had orchestrated the murder-suicide.

Investigators found disturbing online searches by Lisa, which led them to believe that she was the murderer. Investigators also found pornographic images of Lisa engaging in sexual activities with the family dog.

September 23, 2019, first responders reached the Snyder's home after receiving a 911 call from Lisa. The mother claimed that she had found her two children hanging in the basement and was not able to untie them. First responders were able to reach the home and give emergency care to the children. However, in a few days, both the children passed away in the hospital.

Eight-year-old Conor was blamed for the murder of his four-year-old sister, Brinley Snyder. According o their mother, Conor had managed to wrap a dog leash around the main support beam in the basement. He then supposedly created two nooses at each end of the leash and hung his sister and himself after climbing onto two chairs.

CNN pointed out that in an affidavit, Lisa claimed that Connor was suicidal due to the bullying he faced for being overweight. Connor had supposedly admitted to Lisa that he wanted to kill himself but was "scared to go" by himself. Lisa claimed that on the day of the incident, she was doing chores around the house. Connor had informed her that he was building a fort in the basement with his sister. After a while, Lisa said that she went to ask the children what they wanted for dinner and found them hanging.

Investigators found Lisa's account suspicious. After calling 911, Lisa did not try to bring down her children. When first responders arrived, she did not go to the basement. There was no proof or witness reports of Connor being bullied. A source told investigators that Lisa had told them she was depressed and did not want anything to do with her children.

The day before the children's murder, Lisa had disturbingly looked for murder methods. One of the searches shared the idea of hanging someone with a dog leash. The very next day the children were found hanging.

The Sun reported that investigators found several pictures of Lisa engaging in sexual activities with the family dog. Since the death of her children, Lisa gave away the black and white Pitbull mix dog.

In 2014, children had been removed from the Snyder home, though it is unclear which children had been removed. However, in 2015 the children were returned to Lisa.

Lisa has been arrested for "two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of endangering the welfare of children, two counts of third-degree murder, tampering with/fabricating physical evidence, cruelty to animals and sexual intercourse with an animal." She will be held at Berks County Prison until her court date.