An Instagram model from Israel has accused a Chinese tech company of stealing her identity to create a sex doll in her likeness.

Yael Cohen Aris said she was horrified to find a sex doll in her name and spitting image. The 25-year-old influencer, who appeared on a U.K. network's show named "This Morning," told the hosts the company, Irontech Dolls, used her identity without her consent, and added she was taking legal action against them.

"I'll be completely honest – I don't have anything against the sex doll industry, but of course, the problem here is that they did it without my consent and my knowledge," Aris said, adding the company even used her minute facial features including a tiny beauty spot for the sex doll.

"Also, it's double wrong because it's connected to my identity – it's not just a doll that looks like me or is inspired by me. It was developed from me," she said, claiming the company even used videos from her Instagram account to promote the sale.

Aris, who has more than 1.1 million followers on Instagram, revealed she made the shocking discovery after she was tipped off by a fan. "I couldn't really understand what I was looking at – it was a sex doll for sale. Then I realized the scale of it and what's going on," she said.

When asked if she would accept a percentage of the profit from sales of the doll, she said her only demand was to take the doll off sale. Aris clarified she does not expect compensation but wants to take the opportunity to start a conversation about consent.

"This really does come down to consent. This is your identity that's being taken away and that's a sex doll, so how does that feel seeing that?"

Meanwhile, Aris also said she is trying to see the positive side of the ordeal and to take it as a compliment when someone wants to mimic her. "They did it without my consent, they use it for commercial use, it's a sex doll - all these crazy things - but it does mean people find me attractive, so I guess I chose to see it as flattering," she added.