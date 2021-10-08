A man in India allegedly killed a married woman by setting her ablaze after she rejected his advances.

The incident took place in the southern state of Karnataka on Monday night. The police said the accused, identified as 25-year-old Gangappa, had been stalking the 23-year-old victim even after she got married, local daily The Times of India reported.

On Monday night, the man was waiting near the victim's home and as soon as she stepped out to go to the bathroom, he attempted to talk to her. However, when she resisted his advances, he attempted to sexually assault her.

When the victim tried to fight him off, Ganappa, in a fit of rage, took petrol from a motorbike parked nearby and poured it on her before setting her ablaze. He then pushed her into the bathroom and bolted it from outside so that she couldn't escape. The accused then fled the scene.

Hearing the woman's screams, her husband rushed into the bathroom, and took her to a local hospital for treatment. She was transferred to a bigger hospital, where she succumbed to burn injuries the following morning.

In her dying declaration, the victim was able to identify Gangappa as the man who set her ablaze. Hours later, the accused, who was absconding, turned himself in. He was taken into custody and will soon be charged with murder.

Meanwhile, the woman's family members protested outside the hospital demanding justice, following which the police arrived at the scene and pacified them. The victim's body has been handed over to the family.

Earlier this year, a man in India's capital of New Delhi killed a woman by slitting her throat after she refused his sexual advances. The woman was found dead in her home with her 7-month-old baby crying next to her body. The police said the accused walked into the woman's home while he was under the influence of alcohol after finding out she was alone with her baby. He then made sexual advances toward the woman and when she refused, the man picked up a kitchen knife and slit her throat.