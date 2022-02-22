A woman from Tijuana, Mexico, was found dead and naked in her own car trunk, a few days after she disappeared following a date with an unknown man.

Elizabeth Martinez Cigarroa was found in the boot of her 2010 white Jeep Liberty at around 11 am on February 17, three days after her disappearance. Local police officers and fire crews found the vehicle parked on a street in the city's downtown area.

When they opened it, they found the victim's naked body in the foetal position in the boot with obvious signs of violence. She was later identified by her relatives, reports The Mirror.

Her relatives told the police that the 25-year-old had gone out on February 14 to meet a mystery "American man" for a Valentine's Day date at a beachside hotel, but they did not hear from her after that. The relatives then reported her and her vehicle as missing.

Her half-brother Eliel Rincon Cigarroa later confirmed her death in a Facebook post, writing, "Just to inform you that my sister has been found, unfortunately, she was found dead. I thank all those who shared the message and who showed their concern. Thank you for your support."

The State Attorney General's Office has started a probe into the apparent murder, but the identity of the suspect has not been ascertained yet. The victim is believed to be the 24th woman in the city of Tijuana to have been murdered in 2022. The Mexican border city, part of the San Diego-Tijuana transborder urban agglomeration, has gained a reputation for brutality against women.

As per New York Post, Martinez Cigarroa's brother Francisco had also expressed his frustration at the police inaction following her disappearance, claiming that a search party was launched only 24 hours after she vanished. He told a local media house that there could be even more victims of femicides out there.

Remembering his late sister, Francisco said, "My sister was very peaceful, smiley, she was a good person and didn't have any problems with anybody." He revealed that the victim had just finished a degree in international business.