Police discovered charred human remains inside suitcases in Gloucestershire. A woman, Gareeca Conita Gordon, and a man, Mahesh Sorathiya, were arrested as murder suspects. The remains were decomposed and burnt beyond recognition. Using DNA samples, the police identified the victim as Phoenix Netts. Gordon has been charged with the murder of Netts while Sorathiya has been charged with assisting an offender.

On May 12, West Midlands Police were alerted about the suspicious behaviour of a motorist near Coleford in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire. After searching the vehicle, the police found suitcases which contained dismembered human remains. The remains were sent for a post mortem examination to determine the identity as well as the cause of death. The 27-year-old woman and the 38-year-old man were arrested.

On Tuesday, Gloucester Crown Court heard the evidence against the two accused. It was revealed that the remains belonged to the 28-year-old Netts, who had been residing at a women's refuge in Birmingham when she went missing in mid-April. She was sharing the living space with other vulnerable women. Gordon also reportedly stayed at a woman's refuge in Birmingham.

We've named the woman found dead in the Forest of Dean last week as Phoenix Netts, aged 28.



Two people have appeared in court charged over Phoenix's murder today, and we're continuing our investigation to establish where she died.



Full story https://t.co/YIQkEKMnjQ — West Midlands Police

The court heard that Gordon hired Sorathiya to drive her from Birmingham to the Forest of Dean four times between April 24 and May 12. Sorathiya claimed that he was unaware of what was inside the suitcases. The father of two from Denmore Gardens, Wolverhampton said that he was hired by Gordon for multiple trips and for work as a handyman.

The forensic examination of the remains did not prove the cause of death. However, it was evident that the body was sawed and burnt before the suspects tried to dispose of it. Police have searched the residence where Netts was last seen. It is unclear where Netts was murdered.

Gordon remains in police custody while Sorathiya was released on conditional bail. They will reappear in Bristol Crown Court for their next hearing on August 4, the West Midlands Police revealed.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, the victim's aunt, Ana-Liliana Netts, spoke about how devastating her death was for the family. A statement released from her family also stated that they were trying to come to terms with Netts' death and hoped that their privacy would be respected.