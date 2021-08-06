A woman from Indiana allegedly killed and dismembered her husband and then asked their two teenage children to help get rid of his body.

Thessalonica Allen, a resident of LaPorte, has been accused of shooting her husband Randy Allen to death inside an apartment in the city last week. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by People magazine, Thessalonica mutilated Randy after he died and then placed his body parts in a bag.

As per the affidavit, Thessalonica planned to place the body parts in a car and light them on fire. She asked for help from a Michigan man to dispose of the body, which he declined to do before asking her to drive him back to his place. The man alerted the authorities, telling them that he saw the deceased's body in the closet of the woman's apartment. He also revealed that the accused "threw a gun out of the car," possibly the weapon of the crime, on their ride back to Michigan.

This was confirmed by Thessalonica when police found and arrested her. The 34-year-old confessed to shooting and killing Randy, and also said that his body was still lying inside the closet within her daughter's bedroom. The authorities visited the building to recover the dismembered body, and found it inside a tote.

In follow-up interviews with her children, police discovered that she had been tried to enlist the help of her children in covering up her crime. The teenagers told police that on the night of the crime, their father was helping them with their homework on a computer when he found "a website that their mom had visited."

The victim reportedly confronted his wife about the site when she returned home, following which they had an argument and he said he was going to leave. The teens said they shortly heard a loud "bang" and saw their father on the floor asking them to call 911 for help.

However, their mother told them not to contact the police, and later woke them up in the middle of the night asking them to help dispose of the body. She made the same request and asked them to clean the crime scene the next day as well.

Upon the search of the apartment, police found an axe and a knife inside the accused's closet. It "had residues of red like substance that appear to be blood." Several handwritten notes with a checklist of things to do related to Randy's death were found under a pillow in her daughter's room.

The woman is now facing multiple charges including murder, abuse of a corpse, and child neglect.