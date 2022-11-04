A mother of three was shot dead in front of her three kids, allegedly by her estranged husband in New York.

Keaira Bennefield, 40, was shot less than 24 hours after her husband, Adam Bennefield, 45, was released from jail on October 5. He had been arrested the previous day on domestic violence charges, and was slapped with misdemeanour charges and served an order of protection.

However, the order of protection did little to protect Keaira, who was allegedly attacked by her estranged husband while she was driving her three kids to school almost a day after his release. According to local media reports, Adam first rammed his car into hers and then shot her dead.

He had fled the crime scene by the time police could reach the location. He was tracked down days later on October 12, according to a report in The Mirror.

Keaira had also posted a video on Facebook of Adam assaulting her just a week before her death. She wrote: "This is what this man does to me but I'm always treated like I'm the abuser."

The video shows Adam raining down punches on her before kicking her multiple times as she falls to the floor. Police were called to the scene and the man was taken into custody. However, he was released soon after. The police were again called to the house a few days later due to a report of a break-in.

Adam was then slapped with more serious charges, including third-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

He was released with no bail on the day of the shooting. He has now been charged with shooting his wife dead but has pleaded not guilty to her murder, as well as other charges in the case.

Adam has a prior conviction for kidnapping another ex at gunpoint. He got out on parole in 2015 after being convicted of kidnapping his girlfriend and another woman in 2000.