A Russian woman reportedly stabbed her 4-year-old daughter and tried to take her own life after learning that her husband was to be conscripted.

The incident took place after the woman's husband, Ramin Aliev, 29, received orders to go to the war zone in Ukraine. She did not want her husband to go, which led to a heated argument between the couple. The woman did not take it well.

She first killed her daughter and then stabbed herself in the abdomen. She did not, however, harm her six-year-old son. The girl died after receiving a fatal blow to the heart.

The woman was admitted to a local hospital and is now recuperating. She has been charged with "the murder of a minor." The offence has a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

The statement from the Russian Investigative Committee did not mention the mobilisation factor as a reason behind the argument.

"The suspect, after a quarrel with her husband for a minor reason, while at home, went into her daughter's room born in 2016 and inflicted a fatal blow to her heart. After the murder of the child, the suspect tried to take her own life," read the statement as shared by The Mirror.

The incident came in the backdrop of Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a "partial mobilization" of citizens to annex swaths of Ukrainian territory. According to Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu, around 300,000 reservists (former conscripts) will be called up to fight in the war. It is the first time since World War II that reservists have been called up.

The woman's husband had previously served in the army for a decade and was summoned to go to war after Putin's latest order. The authorities are forcing thousands of Russians into the army to fight Putin's war in Ukraine. Anyone who tries to surrender, leaves, or refuses to fight can be imprisoned for up to 10 years.

Tens of thousands of military-age men have been trying to flee the country, and a thousand others have taken to the streets to hold demonstrations against the order.