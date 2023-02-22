A woman from Florida has filed a lawsuit against her son's school, claiming that she was banned from volunteering at the school because of her OnlyFans account.

The lawsuit has been filed against the Orange County Public Schools District in Orlando by a 31-year-old model named Victoria Triece.

She claims that the principal of Sand Lake Elementary School in Orange County said that she cannot be allowed around children on campus, and added that the order to ban her came from the Orange County Public School Board.

She has also accused the school of invading her privacy claiming that they leaked her OnlyFans pictures to the media without her consent. Triece claimed that she was banned from participating in the school's additional volunteer programme in 2021 after a board member showed her OnlyFans pictures to the staff.

The mother of two had been volunteering at the school for five years before she was banned from doing so. "It was more than a shock. It was devastating, heartbreaking," she told The Sun Online.

"I knew when I became a mum that it was so important for me to be involved in their school life - be there for everything, be there for every field trip. My biggest joy was ripped from me," she added.

She went on to explain how the incident has left her two sons "very upset." She claims that she is allowed to go on school trips with her kids, but is banned from entering classrooms on the school grounds.

"It doesn't make sense to me. They have no reason to do this. They really don't. What anybody does in their private life is their private life," she said.

Triece says that she filed the lawsuit in the hope that no parents would have to go through the same thing. In 2022, her legal team also filed a petition to speed up the process, but it was denied by a judge.

OnlyFans is a website known for its racy content, which gained popularity during the coronavirus pandemic lockdowns. OnlyFans has become a lucrative revenue source for content creators. It gives users the option to subscribe to certain accounts for a fixed amount. The British company claims that it has millions of content creators who earn money from their videos and photos.