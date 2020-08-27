Bella Thorne has broken the records on OnlyFans by becoming the first person to earn a whopping $1 million on the first day on the subscription-only social media platform.

Bella Thorne earned $2 million (approx £1.5 million) through OnlyFans in just a week of creating her account on it. The "Disney" alum announced her debut on the controversial site last week, setting her subscription charges at $20 dollars a month (£15), much more than what her contemporaries were charging, reports The Los Angeles Times.

In a conversation with the outlet, Thorne revealed that she is planning to use the earnings from the content subscription site in donating to charity and investing in her production company. The 22-year-old, who made her directorial debut last year with an adult film "Her & Him" on pornographic site Pornhub, said that she is using OnlyFans to conduct research for a new film.

Thorne said about the film: "It's a feature we are researching as I'm living it currently. What are the ins and outs? What does a platform like this do to its users? What's the connective material between your life and your life inside the world of OnlyFans? ... How can it change your life for the worse and the better?"

"How far are you willing to go, and how far do you WANT to go? You can be me, or this talented girl from Montana, and OnlyFans could change your life — if you want it to, of course," she added.

OnlyFans is a content subscription service based in London, founded by tech entrepreneur Timothy Stokely in 2016. Content creators can earn money on the site through users who subscribe to their content-- the "fans." It allows the creators to receive funding directly from their fans on a monthly basis as well as on tips and the pay-per-view (PPV) feature.

The subscribers pay a monthly membership fee to access the creator's exclusive content, 80 percent of which is transferred to the creator at the end of the month while the remaining 20 percent is retained by OnlyFans. The site is different from other social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube as it allows its users to publish NSFW content which is not permitted elsewhere.

Though the platform has become synonymous with the adult entertainment industry and is used by a number of pornstars to share sexual content, it is reported that Thorne's page does not feature any explicit content. The platform has another A-list artist in Cardi B, whose account subscription is set at $4.99 per month. The rapper also clarified that her page would not contain explicit content.