A woman has been charged with two counts of murder after she reportedly tracked down and killed the men whom she believed stole her car.

The woman, who hails from Missouri in the United States, has been identified as 35-year-old Demesha Coleman. She allegedly shot Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49, to death last week.

Another man who was shot in the head survived the attack. The other two had gunshot wounds to their torsos. According to a report in The Independent, Coleman tracked down the three men to a gas station in St. Louis.

The surveillance footage shows her walking towards a Hyundai Tucson she believed to be hers, opening the door, and opening fire at them. It is still unclear if the victims really stole her car. The police are conducting an investigation in connection with the case.

Meanwhile, the woman has been charged with two counts of murder, one count of assault, and three counts of armed criminal action. She has no prior criminal history.

The incident comes in the backdrop of an alarming increase in Kia and Hyundai vehicle theft this year. A report by Fox News attributed the increase to a TikTok trend that shows how to use a USB cable to hot wire the vehicles.

"They're very easy unfortunately to steal," the publication cited Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia as saying.

"You can look up the information that's been put out there. There are numerous cities across the country that are looking at looking into or have filed lawsuits against Kia because of the ease that they are able to steal these cars."

Gramaglia made the claims in October, after four teenagers who had stolen a Kia Sportage died after crashing it in upstate New York. In another such incident reported from north St. Louis, two teenagers were shot while they were trying to steal a woman's Kia from her house.