A 30-year-old woman, Mandeep Kaur, who was abused by her husband brutally for eight years, allegedly died by suicide at her house in New York.

The woman, who hails from Bijnor in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, had been living with her husband in New York since 2018.

The matter came to light after Kaur posted a video detailing the torture that her husband, Ranjodhbeer Singh Sandhu, had put her through during the eight years of their marriage. She had posted the video moments before her death.

"I tolerated all of it, hoping that he will mend his ways one day...it's been eight years; I cannot take daily beatings now," says Kaur, crying uncontrollably in the video that has now gone viral on social media platforms.

In the video detailing the abuse, the woman speaks about how her husband "held her captive in a truck for five days."

There are collosal problems in our family & social structure which we conveniently ignore or deny to accept. #DomesticViolence against women is one such serious problem. Suicide by Mandeep Kaur a NRI Punjabi woman is a wake up call to accept the problem and fix it accordingly. pic.twitter.com/F8WpkiLCZY — Gurshamshir Singh (@gurshamshir) August 5, 2022

Bijnor, UP | My sister was married in February 2015. Soon, they went to New York & he started torturing her. He wanted a son & wanted Rs 50 lakh in dowry: Kuldeep Kaur, sister of deceased Mandeep Kaur who died by suicide in New York following years of domestic abuse. pic.twitter.com/9RpuItInKz — ANI (@ANI) August 6, 2022

"My father filed a police case against him. But he pleaded and asked me to save him... and I did." She then goes on to allege that Sandhu also had multiple extramarital affairs. "You all ganged up and left me helpless. I have to leave my kids and go now," she says before ending the video.

Several videos of the abuse have surfaced since the woman's death in New York. In one such video, the woman's daughter could be heard begging their father not to beat their mother: "Papa, na maaro mamma nu (Papa, don't hit mom)."

Read more Pakistani man kills wife, boils her body in cauldron in front of children

The woman had also sent several videos of the abuse to her family in India. The videos were captured on CCTV, per a report in The Times of India. The video posted by Kaur just before her death sparked a social media outrage both in India and the United States. It was also shared by The Kaur Movement, an organisation that works for sexual and domestic abuse victims.

People gathered outside her house in New York, demanding justice for the woman. The Sikh community has come together to extend support to her family in India. Her father, Jaspal Singh, has filed a case of suicide abetment against the husband at a police station in Bijnor. According to Singh, the abuse started over dowry and continued for eight years.

"They often asked my daughter for Rs 25 lakh (£26,000) in cash and a luxury car. When she refused, they used to torture her and convey their demands to us," said Singh. Kaur is survived by two daughters, aged four and six.

Her family is now worried about the safety of their granddaughters. Meanwhile, the police have taken Sandhu into custody. His mother and brother are still at large in India, per a report in The Mirror.