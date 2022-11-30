A Qatari official responsible for delivering the 2022 World Cup has admitted that around 400-500 migrant workers have died working on projects related to the tournament. The Supreme Committee has now moved to cover up the admission by stating that the number covers all deaths in the period between 2014-2020.

It is the first time the country from the Middle East has acknowledged such a high number of deaths. It had previously maintained that only 40 migrant workers died, of which 37 were said to have succumbed due to natural causes, while three died due to work related incidents.

Hassan al-Thawadi, the secretary general of the Supreme Committee for delivery and legacy, made the admission during an interview with British TV host and journalist Piers Morgan. Al-Thawadi revealed that the exact number of fatalities is still being discussed by the committee.

"The estimate is around 400," Thawadi told the TV show "Piers Morgan Uncensored." "Between 400 and 500. I don't have the precise number, that is something that is being discussed."

The secretary general admitted that even "one death is too much" and made it clear that health and safety standards on the sites are improving. He added: "Most definitely to the extent that you have trade unions [commending] the work that has been done on World Cup sites and the improvement."

In the immediate aftermath of the interview, Thawadi's comments drew the ire of Nicholas McGeehan of the advocacy group Fair Square. He called on the Qatar government to be transparent on the issue of workers' deaths during the construction of stadiums and other infrastructure relevant to the World Cup.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Committee released a statement clarifying Thawadi's comments. They were quick to point out that the numbers stated by the Qatari official was in reference to the national statistics on deaths for the period between 2014 and 2020.

"This is documented on an annual basis in the SC's public reporting and covers the eight stadiums, 17 non-competition venues and other related sites under the SC's scope. Separate quotes regarding figures refer to national statistics covering the period of 2014-2020 for all work-related fatalities (414) nationwide in Qatar, covering all sectors and nationalities," the statement read.