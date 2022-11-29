Belgium's 2022 World Cup campaign is in disarray after their shock loss to Morocco in their second group game on Sunday. The players have turned on each other, especially after skipper Kevin De Bruyne said that the team is "too old" to win the competition. The comment apparently did not go down well with teammate Jan Vertonghen.

The Manchester City midfielder has had an underwhelming tournament thus far after failing to reach the levels he displays in the English Premier League. The Belgians are regularly touted among the dark horses owing to their strength in depth, but have consistently failed to deliver on their promise.

De Bruyne was dismissive when asked about his team's prospects of lifting the World Cup in Qatar. The captain feels most of the players on the squad have passed their peak, while also taking a dig at the younger players in the team - questioning their level of talent.

"No chance, we're too old. I think our chance was 2018. We have a good team, but it is ageing," De Bruyne said, as per Sport Bible. "We lost some key players. We have some good new players coming, but they are not at the level other players were in 2018."

The 31-year-old midfielder's comments seemed on point, after Belgium surrendered meekly to Morocco in a shock 2-0 loss. Vertonghen was unwilling to let it go, as the former Tottenham Hotspur defender took a dig at De Bruyne by calling the Belgium attack "old" for their lack of cutting edge against Morocco.

"I guess we attack badly because we are also too old up front," Vertonghen told the media after the match, in what was surely a retort to De Bruyne's jibe at the team.

Vertonghen's issue, however, did not end with De Bruyne, as multiple sources reported a dressing room clash between senior Belgium players after their loss to the African nation. The Anderlecht star is said to have clashed with Eden Hazard after the game, and the duo had to be separated by striker Romelu Lukaku.

Belgium's loss to Morocco leaves their hopes of making the round of 16 hanging by a thread. Roberto Martinez's side now have to beat Group F leaders Croatia to have a chance of making the knock out rounds, and hope Morocco lose to Canada in their final group game.