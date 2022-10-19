With one month to go before the "World of Warcraft: Dragonflight" release date, fans of the franchise are understandably excited about what the upcoming ninth expansion pack for the massively multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) World of Warcraft could offer.

'World of Warcraft: Dragonflight' release date, platforms

Thankfully, fans won't have to wait for long before the arrival of the upcoming game. "WoW: Dragonflight" is set for release on November 28, 2022, for Microsoft Windows and macOS.

'World of Warcraft: Dragonflight' pre-patch

Blizzard is launching the Dragonflight pre-patch to introduce some of the features to gamers before the official launch of World of Warcraft's next expansion this November. Introducing a pre-patch has become some sort of tradition across WoW's history.

While it won't allow players to go to the Dragon Isles, players can still familiarize themselves with the new class talent trees and even create their Dracthyr character. The "World of Warcraft: Dragonflight" release date is on October 25, according to PCGamer.

'World of Warcraft: Dragonflight' gameplay

Setting

The main setting of the "WoW: Dragonflight" will be the Dragon Isles. It is divided into five zones, with Waking Shores, Ohn'ahran Plains, Azure Span, and Thaldraszus considered as the four primary zones and the neutral city of Valdrakken in Thaldraszus acting as a center.

Meanwhile, the fifth zone is called the Forbidden Reach. It is also the Dracthyr race's starting point.

New user interface and level cap

In the upcoming expansion pack, the level cap will be raised to 70 and marking the first increase since the level squish in Shadowlands. The talent tree system will also be updated in Dragonflight, with two tree branches. Another notable change is that it will introduce a new user interface.

New playable race

The Dracthyr will be a new playable race in Dragonflight, while the Evoker, a new class, will also be introduced. The Evoker class is only available to the Dracthyr and is the only class they can play.

Evokers, who wear mail armor, can select between two specializations: Devastation, which focuses on doing ranged damage, and Preservation, which focuses on healing. Like the Pandaren introduced in Mists of Pandaria, Dracthyr can choose to ally with either the Alliance or the Horde. Dracthyr Evokers are considered a hero class that starts at level 58 and has its own starting zone, the Forbidden Reach.