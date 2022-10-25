It appears that "World of Warcraft" fans might still be getting a mobile "WoW" game after all. While earlier reports suggested that Blizzard has canceled a "WoW" mobile game, new job listings on the developer's website hint that the supposedly canceled game might still be in development.

Despite claims that the project was abandoned due to a dispute with the Chinese corporation NetEase, "WoW" fans may yet get a mobile spinoff. A Bloomberg article earlier this year said that a mobile World of Warcraft MMORPG that had been in development for more than three years had been abandoned, with NetEase disbanding a team of more than 100 developers.

Now, newly-surfaced job listings for an "Unannounced Warcraft Mobile Project" has brought new life to fans hoping for a new version of Warcraft. Four job postings on Blizzard's website show that the mobile project is still under development, with most of the positions concentrating on the game's characters, according to Dexerto.

Based on the job listings on the company's website, Blizzard needs a Senior Character Concept Artist, a Mid-Senior Environment Concept Artist, a Senior Principal 3D Character Artist, and a Senior Pipeline Technical Artist for the mobile game's development.

"Blizzard is looking for a highly motivated and talented Character Concept Artist to join a new Warcraft mobile project," the company wrote in the listings. "In this role, you will bring all forms of characters and creatures to life and push our project's visual fidelity. Importantly, this will include giving direction on art assets produced by external partners, thus, previous experience working with external artists is highly desired."

The description of external partners could mean that the NetEase assets will still be utilized. In other words, Blizzard did not scrap the three years of production previously done by NetEase.