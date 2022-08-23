World Water Week occurs in late August or early September every year. This year's theme is 'Groundwater: Making the Invisible Visible.' Water is a vital resource, and issues like pollution and water depletion are being highlighted in this year's campaign.

Water is something that is often overlooked but incredibly vital in our everyday lives. A person can live without food for about a month but only survive for around a week without water. Approximately 70% of the freshwater used by humans goes to agriculture, and large quantities of water, ice, and steam are used for cooling and heat.

The Stockholm International Water Institute (SIWI) is world water week's organizer and seeks to promote awareness regarding water-related problems that are being experienced all over the world. Since 1991, they have held annual conferences that address the world's water development and sustainability issues.

World water week is best celebrated by live streaming SIWI's conferences and implementing water sustainable practices in your home. However, taking care of yourself and making a mindful note to increase your daily water intake is a good way to celebrate too.

Here are 4 tricks that will help you do just that:

Add flavour to your water

If the main reason why you don't like drinking water is that it's unexciting and tasteless, there is a solution for that. Lemons, limes and oranges are fun citrus bursts that you can easily add to your water container to give it a refreshing zing. You can even change it up with watermelon and cucumber to keep things exciting.

Download a water tracker app

Another way to keep you engaged and excited to drink another glass is to gamify the experience with a water tracker app. Mobile applications like Plant Nanny or Hydro Coach come with pop-up notifications and daily goals and tasks to remind you to hit your minimum intake requirement during those long work days.

Eat it

If you're really not a fan of drinking then how about consuming water-rich food instead? Many fruits and vegetables have high water content, High on the list are lettuce, celery, melon and cucumbers.

Alternate your drinks

For the sweet tooth who grew up with a can of soda or boxes of fruit juice, instead of completely cutting them out, try alternating with water instead. Each time you finish a glass of water, you can drink a can of soda or so for your next meal and vice versa.