Barcelona are not relenting in their pursuit of Robert Lewandowski with the Catalan club confident they can bring him to the Camp Nou this summer. The Polish forward admitted recently that he could have played his last game for the German Bundesliga club after they claimed their 10th consecutive league title.

Xavi Hernandez is keen to sign a prolific goalscorer and there are few better than Lewandowski in world football at the moment. The 33-year-old may be in the advanced stage of his career, but his desire to play and shine at the highest level has not diminished, and Lewandowski is again likely to finish this season as Europe's top marksman.

The former Borussia Dortmund hitman has one-year remaining on his current deal with Bayern. Lewandowski has confirmed that he will not sign a new deal, but Bayern continue to insist that he will not be allowed to leave this summer.

Barcelona are unlikely to stop pursuing him, with Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano confirming that even Xavi contacted Lewandowski about joining the Catalan club. The Spanish manager is said to have held two meetings thus far, which indicates that talks with the player are at an advanced stage.

"Robert Lewandowski has already had two direct contacts with Xavi. The plan is still clear, contract until June 2025 discussed - it's up to the clubs now," Romano wrote.

Bayern are keen to hold on to their talisman, but could be tempted if Barcelona make an offer they cannot refuse. The Catalan club, according to multiple reports, are said to be ready to offer up to €60 million to sign Lewandowski, which could see the Bavarian giants arrive at the negotiating table.

Lewandowski's availability is likely to alert a number of clubs across Europe, but the forward is currently only in talks with Barcelona. The Pole is said to only want to join the Catalan giants with no other clubs on his radar at the moment.

The polish forward's arrival at the Camp Nou is likely to relegate January arrival Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the bench, while Memphis Depay and forgotten forward Martin Braithwaite are expected to head towards the exit doors.