This week, Xbox unveiled another batch of upcoming Xbox Game Pass titles that are scheduled for the second half of November 2022. There will be a total of 10 new games, some of which will be day-one releases or game previews, which will be a mix of Xbox, cloud, and PC titles, according to Comicbook.com.

Since the next lineup has been revealed, all of the November 2022 games previously announced for the first half of the month are already available on the subscription service. The first of the second batch of November games is already available yesterday, with more to follow throughout the rest of the month.

November 2022 new Xbox Game Pass titles

Pentiment (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15

Somerville (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 15

Dune: Spice Wars (Game Preview) (PC) – November 17

Ghostlore (Game Preview) (PC) – November 17

Lapin (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 17

Norco (Cloud and Console) – November 17

Gungrave G.O.R.E (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 22

Insurgency: Sandstorm (Cloud and Console) – November 29

Soccer Story (Cloud, Console, and PC) – November 29

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (PC) – November 30

"Pentiment" and "Somerville" are two new games that were day-one releases that people have been interested in for a while. The former is a game by renowned developer Obsidian Entertainment that takes place in 16th-century Bavaria.

"Somerville" is Jumpship's first and only game released to date. However, Dano Patti, the studio's co-founder, is also renowned as the co-founder of Playdead and a developer who worked on both Limbo and Inside.

"Soccer Story," "Lapin," and "Gungrave G.O.R.E." will all be available as day-one releases later in the month.

Games exiting Xbox Game Pass this month

With the addition of new games, some of the existing games will be leaving the subscription services later this month. The following games will be leaving Game Pass on November 30.