Microsoft made a bold announcement regarding the path it plans to take moving forward. While the video game industry expects the company to butt heads with Sony and Nintendo in 2020, it seems that Xbox chief Phil Spencer had other things in mind. He noted that Amazon and Google are its biggest competitors now. This implies what analysts have speculated about the company's push for cloud-based gaming services in the future. Samsung is reportedly on board as well to support the service with its 5G-enabled devices.

Project xCloud debuted late 2019 and is still in beta for now. The platforms supported at the time were the Xbox consoles, PC, and Android devices. Microsoft just enabled the service on iOS devices, but reports claim there are serious limitations imposed by Apple. As mobile service providers progressively upgrade their networks with 5G technology. Smartphone manufacturers likewise equip their products to take advantage of the benefits it brings.

With Samsung's Unpacked 2020 event all wrapped up, consumers can look forward to the Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 series. The latter touts 5G connectivity, top-of-the-line specifications, and groundbreaking imaging capabilities. The Verge believes that its tie-up with Microsoft will see Project xCloud on more of its products down the line.

Samsung executive David S. Park specified that "This is just the beginning of our gaming partnership with Xbox." This was apparently shortly after he presented "Forza Street" for Galaxy devices. The "Forza" series has been a staple first-party racing game on Microsoft's consoles and this marks the first time it will be available on a smartphone.

"Both Samsung and Xbox share a vision for bringing great gaming experiences to mobile players around the world," said Park. "With our 5G-enabled portfolios and Microsoft's rich history in gaming, we are working closely together to create a premium cloud-based game streaming experience. You'll hear more about it later this year," he added.

Unlike Google's recently introduced game-streaming platform, the Stadia, feedback for Project xCloud have been surprisingly favourable. Meanwhile, Microsoft is likewise preparing to launch the Xbox Series X to compete against Sony's PlayStation 5. Both companies are yet to reveal the retail specifications of the game systems.