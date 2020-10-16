After months of keeping its fans and consumers in the dark, Sony finally shared an in-depth glimpse into the redesigned interface for the PS5. Although there might be some elements that would appear familiar, it seems the developers have overhauled its functionality entirely. Meanwhile, with Microsoft's Xbox Series X user interface (UI) already unveiled ahead on the Xbox One, reviewers are now ready to share their findings. One of the most surprising discoveries they made is how the consoles present the visuals.

Among the features touted by both companies that will ship with their respective next-generation systems is native support for 4K and up to 8K resolution output. Moreover, both are also equipped to handle up to 120 Hz refresh rates on select titles. As such, Wccftech reports that although Microsoft's upcoming platform is the more powerful among the two on paper, it appears the UI will run on 1080p, while its rival offers 4K with HDR support.

This prompted Digital Foundry's John Linneman to rant on Twitter wherein he wrote: "Well, the big problem for me, more than anything, with the Xbox dash is the low resolution. I was disappointed with Xbox One X only offering 1080p UI rendering when PS4 Pro did native 4K but for 1080p UI to continue on Series X...that's really not acceptable to me." In contrast, PlayStation Senior Director or Global Content Communications Sid Shuman confirmed during the PS5 UX presentation that it was rendered in real-time 4K with HDR.

While others might argue that it's the actual gameplay that counts, it might disappoint some Xbox Series X owners. Most will likely spot the difference right away when they jump from their game to the main menu. On the other hand, gaming industry pundits pointed out the benefits of Microsoft's decision to stick with 1080p for the UI.

This allows the console to dedicate its processing power and memory to run games at their best quality. It should deliver faster loading times, sharper textures, and consistent frame rates during gameplay. While those who preordered the PS5 need to wait until the consoles arrive next month to experience the UI, Xbox One users can try it out on their systems right now.