Scott Michael Foster joins "You" season 3 as a character who may not be the likable person everyone thinks he is.

The "Greek" star will play Ryan, according to Deadline. He is a local television reporter who is a well-liked single dad who has a history of addiction which he has overcome. However, he "has secrets, including a controlling, calculating demeanor that he reserves for those closest to him and anyone who gets in his way."

The 35-year-old American actor confirmed his involvement in "You" season 3 in a tweet. It is not yet known if he only has a guest appearance or if he will be a recurring character in the Netflix series.

Aside from "Greek," Foster's other credits include "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," "Chasing Life," "Blood & Oil," and "Californication," to name a few. He joins other newcomers in "You" season 3 including Scott Speedman ("Underworld"), who plays the "mysterious millionaire" named Matthew and Shalita Grant ("Search Party") as Sherry, a "mom-influencer."

Other previously announced cast additions include Travis Van Winkle ("The Last Ship") as a rich guy named Cary. Michaela McManus ("One Tree Hill") also stars as the new girl Joe obsesses over.

"You" season 3 also welcomes Dylan Arnold ("Nashville"), Ben Mehl ("The Good Wife"), Christopher Sean ("Days of Our Lives"), Shannon Chan-Kent ("Good Trouble"), Bryan Safi ("9-1-1"), Mackenzie Astin ("Homeland"), Chris O'Shea ("Madam Secretary"), Ayelet Zurer ("Daredevil"), Jack Fisher ("Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D."), and Tati Gabrielle ("Chilling Adventures of Sabrina").

Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment in association with Warner Horizon Scripted Television produce "You." The story is based on the series of books by Caroline Kepnes titled "You" and "Hidden Bodies."

"You" season 3 is reportedly in production already. The storyline still follows Joe Goldberg (Pen Badgley) as he moves to the suburbs with Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti). Season 2 ended with a twist as it was revealed that Love is pregnant with Joe's child. Badgley hinted in an interview that the two characters may be together at the end of season 2, but they are "not soulmates" and that Joe is afraid of Love. He said the upcoming season will explore their relationship as they become "each other's archnemesis."