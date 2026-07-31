British rapper and online personality Yung Filly has been cleared of rape following a trial in Australia, but the entertainer was convicted on two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm after jurors delivered a mixed verdict in the high-profile case.

The 30-year-old, whose real name is Andres Felipe Valencia Barrientos, was tried over allegations made by a 20-year-old woman after he performed at a nightclub in Perth in September 2024. While the jury acquitted him of several of the most serious charges, it failed to reach verdicts on three remaining rape allegations, leaving prosecutors to decide whether to pursue a retrial.

Barrientos had pleaded not guilty throughout the proceedings.

What Was the Verdict?

Jurors found Barrientos not guilty of three counts of sexual penetration without consent, one count of choking and one count of assault occasioning bodily harm.

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However, they convicted him on two counts of assault occasioning bodily harm relating to bite injuries suffered by the complainant. The jury could not reach unanimous verdicts on three additional counts of sexual penetration without consent.

The verdict means Barrientos has been cleared of the rape charges on which the jury reached a decision, but his legal battle is not yet over.

What Did the Court Hear?

Prosecutors told the District Court of Western Australia that what began as a consensual sexual encounter became non-consensual after the woman repeatedly withdrew her consent. They alleged Barrientos ignored those objections before assaulting her, leaving visible bruising and bite marks.

Barrientos rejected those claims during the trial. Giving evidence, he maintained the sexual activity had been consensual and described the bite marks as 'love bites'. He denied raping, assaulting or strangling the complainant, while his legal team challenged the reliability of her evidence and criticised aspects of the police investigation.

Who is Yung Filly?

Barrientos first gained popularity through YouTube, where his energetic comedy sketches, football content and collaborations helped him build a large online following. Performing under the name Yung Filly, he later transitioned into music, releasing a string of singles that charted in the UK and collaborating with several British artists.

Beyond music, he established himself as a television presenter, appearing on BBC programmes including Hot Property and Yung Filly's Celeb Lock-In. He also became a familiar face at football charity events, online entertainment shows and major brand campaigns. His long-running collaborations with fellow content creator Chunkz made the pair one of the UK's most recognisable internet duos, attracting millions of followers across YouTube, Instagram and TikTok.

The allegations in Australia marked a dramatic turn for the entertainer, whose public profile had continued to grow before criminal proceedings began. Since being charged, Barrientos has largely stepped away from public appearances while the case made its way through the courts.

What Happens Next?

Barrientos is expected to return to court on 21 August, when sentencing proceedings for the assault convictions are due to begin.

Prosecutors must also decide whether to seek a retrial on the three rape charges for which jurors were unable to reach verdicts.

The mixed outcome means the case remains active despite Barrientos being acquitted of the rape charges that were decided by the jury. Whether the unresolved allegations return to court will depend on the prosecution's next legal steps.