Queen Elizabeth II's eldest granddaughter Zara Tindall might be considering relocating from the UK. According to a new report,the Tindalls would like to move to Australia, the country they like to call their family's "second home."

In a recent interview with Now to Love, the mother-of-two, made the big revelation. She said that Australia will be a strong preference for her to relocate with her husband Mike Tindall and her daughters Lena and Mia after she retires from eventing.

Zara, the daughter of Princess Anne and Mark Philips, who is an equestrian and former Olympian has won several awards in the past years. She won the Eventing World Championship in 2006 and was named BBC Sports' Personality of the Year. Apart from eventing, Zara is committed to several charitable causes related to equestrians and children.

"Probably not while I'm still competing. It would be a little bit hard commuting. But after that... yes, I think if an opportunity came up we'd definitely think about it," Zara said during the interview when asked about moving to Australia.

Meanwhile, the family-of-four is due to make their first family visit to Australia together, next month. This is the first time the parents will be taking Lena, one, to Australia. And it seems they are certainly looking forward to soaking up the summer sun as they spend time outdoors, surfing and swimming.

"Early January is bleak over here [in their home of Gloucestershire in England] so it's nice to be able to go and have a bit of sun. I love the lifestyle of Australia and the ability to get up early, go on the beach - especially for the kids," Mike said in the interview.

In addition, the couple feels that the Australian lifestyle matches their vibe.

"I think it's a great place and we enjoy it so much," Mike added.

Zara and Mike have been regular visitors to Australia ever since the 38-year-old member of the royal family was named Magic Millions Racing Women Ambassador in 2012. On several visits to Gold Coast and Sydney, Mike has accompanied his wife.

Apart from several laurels, Zara has won a silver medal at the Summer Olympics of 2012 that was presented to her by her mother Princess Anne.