It was a goal-studded affair at the San Siro as AC Milan thumped Juventus 4-2 in a Serie A encounter on Tuesday. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored for their respective sides. However, it was the 38-year old Swede who had the last laugh.

Ibrahimovic's penalty motivated Milan to initiate a remarkable comeback. His goal came at a time when the hosts were trailing 0-2.

The first half went uneventful, as it ended goalless. Soon after the second half started, Juventus took the lead, courtesy of Adrien Rabiot's amazing goal in the 47th minute.

Ronaldo put Juve 0-2 ahead as he netted his 30th goal of the season in all competitions. The 53rd-minute goal also marked Ronaldo's 25th in this year's Serie A. In the process, he became the first Juve player since 1961 to score that many goals in a single season. At that point, it looked like Juve was in complete control of the match.

Just when the visitors looked likely to return to Turin with three points, Ibrahimovic swooped in and shattered their confidence. In the 62nd minute, a calm and composed Ibrahimovic stepped up to the spot and put the ball safely into the net.

Just before the Swede attempted his spot-kick, Ronaldo wanted to have some fun with him. Give Me Sport reports that the 35-year old Portuguese star shouted, "Tek, you know him [Ibrahimovic]," to the goalkeeper, Wojciech Szczesny, intending to break Ibrahimovic's concentration. However, that attempt didn't go according to plan and Szczesny jumped in the wrong direction.

After scoring from the spot-kick, Ibrahimovic was seen laughing at Ronaldo, who in turn also smiled mischievously. Both players are well into their thirties, but it seems both of them are still enjoying the game and its nuances. This particular incident marked the most enjoyable moment of the game, from a fan's perspective.

Ever since Ibrahimovic scored his team's opener, it didn't take long for the home side to take lead. Within five minutes, Franck Kessie and Rafael Leao scored, and soon AC Milan went 3-2 up from 0-2.

In the 80th minute, Ante Rebic scored the fourth for his side as Milan sealed a memorable victory with 10 minutes to spare.

Although Juve faced a heavy defeat, that won't hurt their chances of winning the league. Maurizio Sarri's side is sitting comfortably at the top of the table with 75 points in 31 games. They are 7 points ahead of Lazio, who previously faced a 1-2 loss against relegation-threatened Lecce. With 49 points, AC Milan, on the other hand, is sitting at the fifth spot, 14 points behind fourth-placed Atalanta.