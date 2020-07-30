Zlatan Ibrahimovic isn't showing any signs of slowing down, despite his growing age. He scored two goals recently for AC Milan against Sampdoria in Serie A. After the game, the veteran forward said that he is "like Benjamin Button."

The character, Button, is from a 1922 short story titled "The Curious Case of Benjamin Button" written by American novelist, Francis Scott Fitzgerald. Later in 2008, a Hollywood movie was made based on the story, featuring Brad Pitt in the lead role. The film ended up winning numerous Oscar awards and nominations.

According to the story, Button, born under mysterious circumstances, grew younger by age. He was born an old man, and eventually became younger, until he died decades later, as an infant.

The 38-year-old forward is still in form. Although his future is uncertain, Ibrahimovic still remains an instrumental player for Milan. Ibrahimovic's current form as well that of AC Milan handed head coach Stefano Pioli a contract extension at San Siro.

According to Goal, the former MLS footballer said, "I'm like Benjamin Button. I've always been young, never old. I can say only positive things. I'm happy for him (Pioli) because he did a great job. He worked under pressure without knowing the future. He did a great job and the renewal is deserved. When you work hard, you always get something back. I'm happy for him. He deserved this - it was not an easy situation. The team believes in him a lot and I respect him."

Back in January this year, Ibrahimovic returned to his old club, AC Milan. Ever since he joined, he has positively influenced his team as they climbed up the table. Currently, Milan is in the sixth spot of the Serie A table with 63 points in 37 matches. They are 20 points behind the league leaders, Juventus.

Although there is no chance for the club to finish their campaign in the top four this year, the management would be happy with their performance following the coronavirus lockdown. Before Ibrahimovic joined the club, they were struggling to put together their gameplan. But now, as the season approaches its end, AC Milan is resurrecting its lost form.

The former Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Manchester United striker scored 10 goals in 2020. He also assisted one, as his side remained unbeaten for 12 games straight, across all competitions.

In the process, the 38-year old became the first player in Serie A history to score 50 league goals for both AC Milan and their rivals Inter Milan. Last week, Ibrahimovic wrote on social media that he was just warming up, pointing to his recent success on the field.