Maya Moore took her rightful place among basketball's greatest on Saturday night, as she was enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The live ceremony, broadcast on NBA TV at 7 p.m. ET, honoured Moore not only for her dominance on the court but also for the extraordinary choices she made off it.

Her induction capped a career defined by winning at every level, but also by her bold decision to step away from the game at her peak to fight for justice — a move that cemented her legacy far beyond basketball.

Maya Moore Joins Other Legends in Naismith Hall of Fame Induction

According to CBS Sports, Maya Moore entered the basketball Hall of Fame alongside fellow women's stars Sue Bird and Sylvia Fowles. Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard were among the men recognised. The class also honoured coach Billy Donovan, Miami Heat owner Micky Arison, and the 2008 US Men's Redeem Team.

Sports journalist Jasmyn Wimbish observed: 'There are very few basketball players, men or women, who have won more than Moore at every level.'

Who is Maya Moore?

Maya April Moore was born on 11 June 1989 in Jefferson City, Missouri. She is now 36 years old. She rose to fame at the University of Connecticut, where she guided the Huskies to two undefeated championship seasons in 2009 and 2010.

Drafted first overall by the Minnesota Lynx in 2011, she quickly proved herself, as stated on her official website. That same year, she helped the team secure its first WNBA title. Known for her versatility, leadership, and scoring ability, Moore became one of the most respected forwards in women's basketball.

Quick Facts on Maya Moore

Four-Time WNBA Champion. Moore won titles with the Minnesota Lynx in 2011, 2013, 2015, and 2017. She earned the WNBA Finals MVP in 2013.

Decorated International Player. She captured two Olympic gold medals in 2012 and 2016. Moore also claimed two FIBA World Championships in 2010 and 2014, being named MVP in 2014.

Academic and Collegiate Star. At UConn, Moore became the all-time leading scorer. She led the Huskies to a record 90-game winning streak. She was twice named NCAA Academic All-American of the Year.

First Female Player to Sign with Jordan Brand. In 2011, Moore became the first female basketball player to sign with Michael Jordan's Jordan Brand.

Activist and Advocate. In 2019, Moore paused her basketball career to work on criminal justice reform. She officially retired in January 2023, focusing on advocacy and her family.

Who is Maya Moore's Husband?

Maya Moore's husband is Jonathan Irons. He was wrongfully convicted at age 16 for burglary and assault in Missouri. He served 22 years of a 50-year sentence. His conviction was overturned in 2020 after years of legal efforts led by Moore and her family.

Moore explained: 'I stepped away from the game to focus on Jonathan's case and justice reform.' Irons said: 'Maya wasn't just advocating for me; she was fighting for what was right.'

Soon after his release in 2020, Moore and Irons married. They are now raising a family while continuing advocacy work. Their story is often cited as one of resilience, justice, and partnership.