The WNBA is drowning in controversy as a huge public backlash from players and mounting reports suggest that Cathy Engelbert could step down as WNBA commissioner following heated collective bargaining agreement (CBA) negotiations. Conflicting accounts have only fuelled speculation, leaving fans questioning the league's leadership.

Is Cathy Engelbert Resigning As WNBA Commissioner?

Engelbert's future has been a huge topic of discussion as multiple insiders have reportedly told the Sports Business Journal that she is 'likely to exit as WNBA commissioner after CBA negotiations' wrap up. According to these sources, her potential departure is less about the terms of the CBA itself and more about her relationships with players, teams and league stakeholders that have reportedly become too strained to possibly continue under her leadership.

One source reportedly said, 'She hasn't connected; she's not a relationship builder, which you have to be in that job with the teams, with the players.'

But these reports conflict with the league's official stance. A WNBA spokesperson called the rumours 'categorically false' according to sources, and Engelbert herself has yet to publicly comment as of this writing.

What Did The WNBA Players Say About The Commissioner?

Speculation intensified after Minnesota Lynx star Napheesa Collier delivered a blistering critique of league leadership during an end-of-season media session. Collier accused the WNBA of being 'tone-deaf' and 'dismissive' of player concerns, and directly challenged the competence of its executives.

'(Officiating) has now reached levels of inconsistency that plague our sport and undermine the integrity in which it operates,' Collier said. 'They ignore the issues that everyone inside the game is begging to be fixed - that is negligence,' she added.

Collier also revealed a private conversation with Engelbert, in which the commissioner allegedly told her that Caitlin Clark should be grateful for her off court earnings because 'without the platform the WNBA gives her, she wouldn't make anything.' Collier further claimed that Engelbert told players to be 'on their knees thanking their lucky stars' for the media rights deal she secured—comments that didn't sit well with the WNBA community.

Reports suggest that several current and former players have expressed support for Collier, and the WNBA Players Association backed her stance, saying her words do reflect the feelings of many players. The WNBPA stated, 'Napheesa Collier is an outstanding leader and Officer of this Union.' They added, 'The leaders of the league and its teams would benefit from listening to her powerful statement. The players know their value even if the league does not. They are fighting for their legacy and the future of basketball.'

The CBA at the Core

The turmoil overlaps a critical juncture in the league as the WNBA's current CBA is set to expire on 31 October 2025. Negotiations have been rocky according to reports, with players pushing for higher salaries, better benefits, increased revenue share, and structural changes to support the league's next growth phase.

Some insiders close to the deal say that whether Engelbert resigns, her relationship with the players' union is so frayed that her continued leadership may be untenable in a restructured labour environment. Sources indicate that her departure would be 'relationship-driven' rather than the result of a failed agreement.