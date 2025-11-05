Charlie Kirk's untimely death left two kids without a father at such a young age. Charlie's widow, Erika Kirk, opened up about their 3-year-old daughter still asking about her late dad.

We revisit Charlie's precious moments with his and Erika's daughter.

Charlie Kirk's Storytime With Daughter

Following Charlie Kirk's murder, a video of him telling his daughter a story went viral. In the clip, he holds his little girl while she's sitting on the gable.

According to Charlie, they were at Bill's Burgers in New York City and near the table where 'Dada met Mama' for 'the first time.' Apparently, he was sharing their love story with his child.

Charlie recounted that they first met for a job interview, and he was 'asking all these questions,' including 'philosophy, religion, Jesus,' but Erika Kirk's beauty caught his eye. Charlie found Erika 'beautiful and smart and elegant and Christ-like.'

So, the father of two decided to 'forget' the job interview and told Erika he wanted to date her because he already had 'enough friends,' clarifying that he was looking for the love of his life, not another friend.

Charlie Kirk's Daughter Joins Him On Fox & Friends

Charlie Kirk was obviously a proud dad to his and Erika's little girl. He shared another intimate video of himself with the little one on Instagram.

In the clip, Kirk was on the set of Fox & Friends to host the show, and his daughter was with him. In the behind-the-scenes video, the toddler looked adorable in her red-and-white gingham dress, with a big ribbon on her head.

She was walking with a staff member and appeared unsure where they were heading, but she kept walking. Then she saw her father sitting on the coach in front of the cameras, and she started running towards him, saying 'hi daddy!'

Charlie smiled and welcomed his daughter with open arms. He immediately cuddled her, and she settled in his embrace.

Charlie Kirk And Daughter Shopped For Toys

Erika Kirk paid tribute to her loving husband in June to mark Father's Day. Her post featured Charlie walking hand in hand with their daughter as they entered a toy store.

He told his baby, 'Gigi, you don't just get to get everything you want,' and reminded the little girl to be 'in good behaviour to get things like this' as she picked a doll from the shelf.

Erika, who filmed the father and daughter moment, can be heard in the background asking their daughter, 'Did you earn it?' and she replied, 'Yeah.'

The clip ended with Charlie and Gigi walking together, with the latter holding the toy in one hand.​

Charlie Kirk's Daughter Asks 'Where's Daddy'

Erika Kirk gave an update about their family in a recent interview with Fox News' Jesse Watters. She revealed that their daughter has been asking her about her daddy.

Erika told her that 'he's on a work trip with Jesus' while assuring her that 'Daddy loves you so much.' Erika also told their daughter that if she wanted to talk to him, 'you just look up the sky and start talking, and he can hear you.'