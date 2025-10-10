Bodybuilding icon Varinder Singh Ghuman has died on Thursday while undergoing treatment due to a heart attack at the Fortis Hospital at approximately 5:00pm local time.

The strongman and actor was 47 years old at the time of his passing.

Ghuman is known for being the world's first professional bodybuilder who is also a vegetarian. He also made a name in the acting industry after playing legendary characters in films like 'Tiger 3', 'Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans' and 'Kabaddi Once Again'.

Prior to his death, Ghuman's manager Yadbinder Singh shared that he was complaining about shoulder pain before going to the hospital to have it checked.

Ghuman's Humble Beginnings

The actor-bodybuilder was born in Gurdaspur, Punjab. He became famous in the world of bodybuilding after winning Mr India in 2009 and placing as a runner up in the Mr Asia contest.

He started making himself stand-out internationally when he was called the first vegetarian professional bodybuilder. This milestone made a mark for him and the whole of India. His staunch commitment to vegetarianism became an inspiration all over.

The Indian strongman also served as a fitness inspiration on social media, where he constantly posted workout photos and videos to motivate other people to work out.

Remembering Virender Ghuman

Tributes started to pour in for the late bodybuilder from friends and celebrities.

On social media, Punjabi politician Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa grieved for the untimely death of 'India's He-Man'.

'Hearing the news of the sudden demise of Punjab's famous bodybuilder and actor Virender Singh Ghuman has left my heart very saddened,' he stated as reported by The Daily Star.

Randhawa also mentioned that Ghuman helped uplift the Punjabi culture due to his dedication, hard work, ability, and discipline. He added: 'May Waheguru ji grant his soul eternal abode at His feet and give strength to the family to bear this sorrowful blow...'

His fellow strongman Harminder Dullowal also said that the entire bodybuilding community is completely shocked by his death. 'We had never expected that he would meet this fate. It is very difficult to accept this loss,' Dullowal stated.

'RIP Vegetarian Beast'

Even fans mourned the loss of Ghuman. One of them wrote: 'Rest in peace to the legend, Varinder Singh Ghuman, a renowned Punjabi actor and celebrated bodybuilder who proudly represented India on the global stage. RIP Vegetarian beast.'

Other politicians also honoured the late bodybuilder. As published by First Post, Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu referred to Ghuman as the 'pride of Punjab.'

'Passing away of the pride of Punjab, "the He-Man of India", Varinder Ghuman ji, is an irreparable loss for the country. He set new standards in the world of fitness with his hard work and vegetarian lifestyle. His life will always be a source of inspiration for the youth,' the BJP leader mentioned on his post on X (formerly Twitter).

Ghuman's family has yet to release a statement surrounding his death.