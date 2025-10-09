John Lithgow finally donned the legendary beard of Hogwarts' most loved headmaster on the set of HBO's 'Harry Potter' TV series last Tuesday, 7 October.

The 79-year-old actor will play the role of Professor Albus Dumbledore in the TV adaptation of J.K. Rowling's best-selling 'Harry Potter' novels. He was recently photographed on the set, donning the character's signature long, white beard.

The American actor's hair was dyed white to match the waist-long, wispy beard. He was also wearing an overgrown cloak and a pair of glasses that sat snuggly on his nose.

On Playing Dumbledore

Lithgow confirmed his participation in the Harry Potter TV series in an interview with ScreenRant in February. He will take over the role played by Michael Gambon and Richard Harris from the blockbuster eight-part movie series.

'Well, it came as a total surprise to me. I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life,' the actor stated.

'I'm afraid. But I'm very excited. Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes,' he also shared.

He was the first actor to confirm his participation in the fantasy drama cast at that time.

Accepting Criticisms

The actor, whose recent projects include 'Conclave,' talked about the criticism of their acting on the actors.

Speaking to BBC Radio One, the actor said, 'I know there were plenty of people appalled that an American should be hired to play the ultimate English wizard. But I will do my best.'

He also reminded that it was not his first time to portray a British character on a project in the interview with People magazine.

According to Lithgow, 'I'm not an Englishman, although I've played one on TV. I remind everyone that I did play Winston Churchill on The Crown and did just fine.'

As for his Dumbledore interpretation, Lithgow said that he will study the portrayal of Michael Gambon, an Irish actor who passed away in 2023.

Gambon took over the portrayal of Dumbledore's character in six out of eight movies after the death of the original actor, Richard Harris.

He also mentioned in the Smartless podcast in March that the role can be a breeze to portray. 'You know, Dumbledore is — he's kind of the nuclear weapon. He only goes on very, very occasionally. And I think that — I don't think it's gonna be that hard a job,' Lithgow stated.

Other Cast Members

Aside from Lithgow, HBO's upcoming 'Harry Potter' TV adaptation will feature Dominic McLaughlin as the titular character, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout as Harry's best friends Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, Janet MacTeer as Professor Minerva McGonagall, Paapa Essiedu as Severus Snape, and Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid.

Other confirmed cast members include Luke Thallon as Quirinus Quirrell, Paul Whitehouse as Argus Filch, Katherine Parkinson as Molly Weasley, Lox Pratt as Draco Malfoy, Johnny Flynn as Lucius Malfoy, Leo Earley as Seamus Finnigan, and Alessia Leoni as Parvati Patil.

Other highly anticipated roles that remain vacant include Harry Potter's greatest enemy Voldemort, Ron's sister Ginny Weasley, and Harry's notorious godfather Sirius Black.

HBO is expected to release the 'Harry Potter' TV series sometime 2026 or 2027.