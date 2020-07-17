A young boy reportedly fell down a hole at a construction site in Glasgow, Scotland. Even though emergency services recovered the child from the trench, he unfortunately passed away at the hospital. The child had been locally identified as Shea Ryan. Police are investigating the incident, though Ryan's death is not being deemed suspicious. Ryan's family paid tribute to the young boy over social media.

Emergency services were called to a work site in Glenkirk Drive, Drumchapel just before 10 pm last night. Police, firefighters, and paramedics responded to the emergency call. They assembled at the site of a drainage project to get a child out of a hole that he had fallen into.

Ryan fell down the hole at around 9:30 pm last night. The emergency workers were able to get the child out of the deep ditch before he received medical attention. After being removed from the construction site, Ryan was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow. A medical team tried to save the child life. However, Ryan succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to the hospital.

The Daily Mail received statements from Police Scotland as well as Scottish Fire and Rescue Service. Both confirmed the emergency call which they received at 9:55 pm and 9:54 pm respectively. The spokesperson for Scottish Fire and Rescue Service revealed that the call they received informed them that a person had fallen into the water at Drumchapel. The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service dispatched two water rescue units as well as two fire appliances. After the rescue, the teams left the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said that the worksite had been cordoned off as an investigation has been launched into the incident. They revealed that the Health and Safety Executive had been informed of the accident. Health and Safety Executive will be assisting the police with the investigation as to how the child died at the £5 million drainage project site. It currently remains unknown how the child fell into the hole or why he was at the worksite in the first place.

Ryan's cousin shared the news of the young boy's death on her Facebook profile. She lamented that she has been devastated by Ryan's death.