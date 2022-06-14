Barcelona have received a timely boost in their mission of tying teenage midfielder Gavi down to a new deal - a €100m clause. It is not that the club has reached an agreement over a new deal, but this clause in his contract would at least deter interested suitors from pursuing a move this summer.

The Catalan giants are desperate to keep Gavi at the Camp Nou beyond this summer, and have been in talks with the midfielder's representatives for a number of months. Barcelona finally submitted an offer earlier this month, but it was rejected by the midfielder as it did not meet his demands.

Barcelona offered Gavi €2 million per season, but the midfielder is demanding at least €4 million in the first year of his new contract. He eventually wants it to rise to €6 million in the third year when he will negotiate a new deal yet again.

The confusion surrounding his future has attracted interest from clubs across Europe, mainly the English Premier League. Liverpool and Manchester City remain keen on signing Gavi, and were ready to meet the €50 million release clause in his current contract.

However, that may not be possible now, as Marca reports that a clause in his deal will see the release clause double this month. The €50 million release clause is expected to become €100 million for the final year of his contract, which is likely to give Barcelona some breathing room.

Despite Gavi's impressive performances for Barcelona first-team last season, it is unlikely many teams will spend €100 million on a teenager still finding his feet in senior football. Liverpool and City are likely to wait and follow the contract saga and make a move if they fail to reach an agreement this summer.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta confirmed earlier this week that the club are close to concluding their talks with Gavi. Xavi Hernandez is keen for the club to announce the new deal at the earliest, after making him an integral part of his first-team last season.

Gavi is expected to sign a contract until the summer of 2027, and the release clause is expected to rise from €50 million to €1 billion. It will be similar to contracts signed by the club's other youngsters Ansu Fati and Pedri earlier in the year.