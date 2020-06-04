As the final season of "The 100" progresses, the show has begun to gain momentum. The upcoming season 7 episode 4 assures that there is no change in the energy of the show. Here is everything we know about what's coming next after explosive season 3 that featured several bombshells and meltdowns.

[Spoiler alert! This article contains spoilers for "The 100" season 7 episode 4. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

The last-aired episode titled "False Gods" saw how Sheidheda manipulates everything on the day of his execution that forced Clarke to stop the execution. Raven and Emori discover a deadly leakage in the reactor which only gets worse when Crockett accidentally leads to nuclear meltdown.

Gaia finally addresses the rumors and reveal the truth about the Flame and Wonkru. Elsewhere, Raven lies to people to help her fix the system and repair the damage. While Hatch is able to make the fix, he loses his life to radiation exposure.

Moving on to "The 100" season 7 episode 4, it carries the title "Hesperides" forcing us to think what it means. According to Cartermatt, the reference is taken from Greek mythology where "these are described as nymphs of the evening and of sunset." It is said that they were also called "Daughters of the Evening," "Nymphs of the West," "Atlantides" getting the name from their father the Titan Atlas. Also, it refers to the mythological garden that belonged to goddess Hera wherein an apple tree that bore golden apples was found.

Meanwhile, the official synopsis for the next episode suggests the arrival of some unfamiliar face. These outsiders bring news about Clarke's people who disappeared this week.

"Mysterious outsiders arrive with news of Clarke's (Eliza Taylor) missing people," reads the official description for episode 7. Meanwhile, the promo for the upcoming installment hints at the "last war mankind will ever wage."

"The 100" season 7 episode 4 airs Wednesday, June 10 on The CW.