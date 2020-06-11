"The 100" season 7 is the concluding season of the series with a game-changing storyline. When the show returns with all-new episode 5 next week, fans must prepare themselves for more bombshells and amazing storytelling as we go back to Sky Ring. Here is everything we know so far about the next chapter of the series.

[Spoiler alert! This post contains spoilers for "The 100" season 7 episode 5. Do not read further if you don't wish to know more about it.]

Episode 4 "Hesperides" took the audience back in time to a few months after Octavia and Diyoza's abduction and to the Sky Ring. It was revealed that Hope and Dev have been planning an ambush on the Disciples and a rescue plan for Octavia and Diyoza. Meanwhile, in the present day, Disciples are preparing for an epic war that will end all wars. However, it was later revealed that they wanted Clarke to surrender. Raven takes the onus of making everything right and cracks the code of Anomaly Stone and enables her friends including Clarke, Jordan, Niylah, and Miller to find their missing friends.

Unfortunately, Gaia is ambushed by one of the Disciples who ends up dragging her with him while the others are transported to a frozen planet without an escape plan.

Next week, The CW series airs episode 5 titled "Welcome to Bardo" and it will shift its focus to Octavia. The next chapter of the series sees Octavia's arrival in a whole new world that she explores. In addition, the show will focus on Murphy and Emori's adventure too.

"Octavia (Marie Avgeropoulos) gets to know a whole new world. Meanwhile, Murphy (Richard Harmon) and Emori (guest star Luisa d'Oliveira) play make-believe," reads the official synopsis for "The 100" season 7 episode 5 (via Spoiler TV).

Meanwhile, speaking with TV Line, showrunner Jason Rothenberg revealed that Clarke and the party will eventually be able to escape the ice planet. Also, promised it will be a memorable adventure. "They're not going to stay on that planet for very long, fortunately, but the adventure that happens on Nakara is surprising and fun and definitely one to remember," Rothenberg said.

"The 100" season 7 episode 5 airs June 17 on The CW.