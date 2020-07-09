An 82-year-old man fatally shot his neighbours, including an 11-year-old girl, after a squabble escalated over a dog last Monday in Port St. Lucie, Florida. Police reports say the grisly incident stemmed from the older man's dog having previously bitten someone from the house next door.

Ronald Delserro had two handguns which he fired into his next-door neighbour's home, killing 55-year-old Alexander Hansman and his 11-year-old daughter, Harper Hansman. According to St. Lucie police officers, Harper called 911 at around 12:24 pm on Monday afternoon to report that their neighbour was firing shots at them while they were inside their home.

St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara told WPEC, "If you heard this call come over the radio, it would make the hair on your neck stand. A little girl calls in saying that, you know, 'There's someone shooting in our house. I think my parents are dead. I think my family's dead'."

The shooting took place following a court hearing where Delserro's bullmastiff, Roxy, was deemed dangerous after it bit a woman that used to live with Alexander back in March. The gunman and his wife, Sandra Delserro were slapped with a $505 fine by St, Lucie Animal Control for their failure to safely confine their dog in a fence. They all came home from court on that same fateful day, when the suspect armed himself and walked over to the Hansman's home and started shooting.

Alexander was shot in the garage of his home and died at the scene, while his daughter Harper passed away at an area hospital shortly after.

Assistant Police Chief Richard Del Torro told WPTV, "I believe this to be an intentional act of violence against these neighbours,"

County Sheriff Mascarra also told reporters:"There's an anger management problem in our society. People immediately want to do violence or grab a gun or assault someone. It doesn't pay to do that"

When police arrived at the scene, a series of gunfire was exchanged between police officers and Delserro. A St. Lucie officer was shot in the arm and was luckily saved from a gunshot through his chest by his bulletproof vest. The suspect was later found dead but his cause of death is still unclear.

Several police officers involved in the incident have been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues. At the same time, Sandra Delserro filed for paperwork last Wednesday to have the dog put down. The bullmastiff was taken to the veterinary clinic and was humanely euthanised.