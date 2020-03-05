An unnamed 11-year-old girl and her four-year-old sister have been removed from the care of their mother for their protection. The older girl, who was often abused by her mother, filmed herself getting beaten for interrupting "girl's night." Minshull Street Crown Court, Manchester saw the video of the unnamed woman pinning the girl against the wall and choking her. Putting the children in foster care, the court handed the child abuser a suspended sentence.

The mother often left the two young girls alone in their home overnight. On January 5, 2019, the woman left around 8 pm with her friends for a girl's night out. She failed to return late into the night, prompting the girl to call her. At around 1 am, the girl called her mother's friend to try and reach her. When the mother called back, she was livid, claiming her night had been ruined by her daughter.

Often subjected to beatings, the girl feared that her mother would beat her when she got home. Thinking of ways to protect herself, the girl set up an iPad to record her mother after she returned. In the video, the girl can be seen calling someone and begging them to come home to prevent her mother from beating her.

In the 18-minute video, the monstrous woman can be seen shouting at the girl, throwing things at her, punching her seven times, kicking her, pulling her hair, pinning her against the wall, choking her with both hands, and scraping her legs with the heels of her stiletto. The younger girl helplessly witnessed the attack.

Eventually, a friend of the woman came to the house. The distraction allowed the girl to escape the home in her pyjamas. Once she left the home, her mother locked her out. Bleeding from her nose and mouth, the child walked barefoot to the street corner. A passer-by alerted the police leading to the arrest of the abuser.

Sentencing the mother, Judge Sophie McKone stated that a custodial sentence would be detrimental to the daughter. Based on feedback from a social service worker, McKone concluded that the girl would suffer from guilt if her mother was sent to prison, The Mirror reported. However, for the mental and physical abuse, the woman was handed a 2-year sentence suspended for 24 months. She also must serve a 7 am to 7 pm curfew for six-months and complete 200 hours of unpaid work.

The children remain in foster care.