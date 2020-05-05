A burglary attempt went wrong when a group of miscreants ended up shooting the homeowner's 11-year-old son. Dressed as a delivery driver, one of the gang members encouraged Ray Hawkins to open the door of his home. Other gang members then overpowered Hawkins and entered the property. After injuring Hawkins and his son, the thugs escaped. Police have arrested three suspects while an investigation is ongoing.

On Friday, May 1, Hawkins opened the door to a delivery driver and was stunned when a group of burglars forced their way into his home in Kerry Drive, Upminster. The men were reportedly armed.

Hawkins' family was at home following the COVID-19 lockdown guidelines. His son was playing video games when the burglars entered the East London home. The break-in did not go as planned, and the gang had to run away from the home after injuring Hawkins and his son.

Metropolitan Police told the Daily Mail that they responded to a call on Friday at 9:30 pm. Hawkins had sustained a laceration to his head, which is believed to have been inflicted by a knife or machete. His son received a gunshot wound which has not been deemed life-threatening.

Both Hawkins and his son were taken to the hospital to assess their injuries. The 45-year-old man's injury was treated and he was released. His son remained in the hospital in a stable condition. However, doctors informed his family that the boy's injury is life-altering.

Metropolitan Police launched an investigation soon after the incident. Initially, two teenagers had been arrested and questioned. The suspects, aged 16 and 18, were held under suspicion of aggravated burglary. However, both individuals were released on Monday. The younger teen has been released on bail until the end of May, while the older teen was released without any further charges.

The police have also arrested a 26-year-old man on Monday. He is being held in police custody as the investigation continues, the Essex Live reported.