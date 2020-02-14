When 13-year-old Darya, also called Dasha, claimed that she had been impregnated by 10-year-old Ivan, also known as Vanya, the drama became a highly discussed topic in Russia. According to the schoolgirl's family, she was actually raped by a 15-year-old boy, who is presently under house arrest. Even though Darya has been trying to gain social media fame from the pregnancy, her family claims she is just trying to cope with the situation.

Darya's family life had been troubled since her mother became terminally ill with cancer. Her father has been trying to manage the household by himself. Under these circumstances, the older boy referred to as "Stepan" took advantage of the girl. Darya and her family claim that he forced her and blackmailed her into having sex with him.

When Darya became pregnant, she was too ashamed to tell the truth, so she decided to name the younger boy as the father. The dramatic turn of events in Krasnoyarsk region of Siberia took place after Russia's biggest newspaper wrote about the information shared by a source.

Komsomolskaya Pravda quoted an unnamed family member of the pregnant teen. Keeping the source's identity private, the newspaper rubbished Darya's claims that Ivan was the father. The girl's family reportedly submitted a rape statement. The 15-year-old suspect is under house arrest as police investigate the accusations. The newspaper changed the names of the children to protect their identities even though they have been on television openly.

The age of consent in Russia is 16, so the boy cannot be charged for having sex with a minor as he himself is underage. However, if it is proven that the boy raped Darya, then he will be facing criminal charges. An individual can be held criminally liable for rape after the age of 14 in Russia.

The Sun reported how the teen and her alleged lover became popular after appearing on a Russian television show. Tests were performed on the child to determine if he could be the father. Evgeny Grekov, a urologist and andrologist, shared his findings in front of the television audience. He claimed that Ivan had not hit puberty so his body was not yet producing sperm.