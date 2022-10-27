Apple has been on a launch spree lately. The company unveiled its highly anticipated iPhone 14 series, Watch 8 series and other Apple devices at the Far Out 2022 event.

However, it looks like the American tech giant has more in store for Apple fanatics. A new report by The Information suggests Apple is working on a 16-inch iPad.

Apparently, Apple is leaving no stone unturned in its attempt to develop a tablet that can replace traditional laptops. According to a person familiar with the project, the 16-inch iPad could break cover in Q4 of 2023.

The insider suggests the new iPad will sport a display that's as big as the 16-inch MacBook Pro's screen. Apple has always advertised the iPad Pro as an efficient laptop replacement.

In a bid to make the iPad more like a full-fledged laptop, Apple recently added a new Stage Manager multitasking feature to the tablet.

The purported 16-inch iPad will reportedly target designers, graphic artists, and other professionals. This report succeeds comments journalist Mark Gurman made about Apple working on a 15-inch iPad last December.

However, Gurman has a slightly different take on this. According to Bloomberg's reliable tech writer, Apple is gearing up to unveil a smart display device instead.

Interestingly, Gurman did not mention the company's larger-screened iPad Pro in his report. Notably, he suggests the larger iPad Pro model will lock horns with Amazon Echo Show 15 and other similar products in the American market.

This isn't surprising given that Apple is touting the larger screen iPad Pro as a competent replacement for a laptop. Gurman previously hinted at a dock accessory that could house an iPad, converting it into a smart display.

Also, supply chain sources have confirmed to tipster Ross Young that Apple is working on a 14.1-inch iPad model. For those unaware, Apple offers both 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.

So, rumours surrounding the development of 14.1-inch and 16-inch iPad Pro models could turn out to be true. In the meantime, the Cupertino-based tech firm has released 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models with an M2 chip under the hood.