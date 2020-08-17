A 2-year-old boy died of a gunshot wound in North Carolina after accidentally discharging an unsecured gun owned by his father. It was around 10pm on Saturday night when Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police were called in to conduct a homicide investigation at the Economy Inn on Reagan Drive, Charlotte. Authorities found 2-year-old Amor Cureton suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to a nearby local hospital. Sadly, the child succumbed to his injuries and died.

According to a report from WBTV, the little boy had somehow found access to his father's gun and accidentally shot himself. Antonio Cureton, 24 is facing charges for involuntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm and failure to secure a firearm to protect a minor. Two guns were recovered from the home with the help of the police department's trusty Canine Unit. The other gun was later found to be listed under the ownership of a convicted felon

Detectives and the Homicide and Crimes Against Children Unit conducted interviews with the other members of the family to verify other details surrounding the incident of the child's death. As of now, police are not looking for any other suspects.

Authorities have been busy with a similar case in Charlotte over the past week that involved another toddler falling victim to gun violence on Wednesday. Officers had responded to a 911 call involving an assault with a deadly weapon and found another two-year-old boy suffering from a gunshot wound on Camp Greene Street.

The child was rushed to the hospital and is still fighting for his life . His father, Devonte Warren,25 was also charged with failure to secure a firearm.

Official reports show a listing of 70 homicide cases in Charlotte just by the end of July alone and authorities expressed concern that the killings this year do not seem to be showing any signs of slowing down.

Firearms instructor and former Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department officer, Bud Cesena, said state law requires guns to be secured and kept away from children. He also mentioned the importance of knowing if a child visits houses where it's homeowners keep guns. Cesena stressed that parents need to talk to kids and provide useful information about guns even at a young age.

LOCK UP YOUR GUNS! Itâ€™s not only responsible, but itâ€™s also the law to keep them from being accessed by children. In just five days, two 2-year-olds and a 7-year-old have been shot because a gun was left unsecured. Do your part to protect children. #lockyourguns pic.twitter.com/z2UYk5IqxX — CMPD News (@CMPD) August 16, 2020

CMPD Major Ryan Butler addressed residents about the recent gun-related tragedies involving very young children.

"This is a tragedy for Charlotte," Maj. Butler said. "This is the second time in four days that a small child has been the victim of, at a minimum, carelessness with a firearm. At the end of the day, there's a 2-year-old little boy who should still be with us, but is not."