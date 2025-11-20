Awards season has been overshadowed by a wave of speculation surrounding the striking physical transformations of Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh, after all three appeared noticeably slimmer at the Golden Globes and Oscars.

Their dramatic weight loss prompted immediate online debate and renewed scrutiny of Ozempic, the diabetes medication increasingly associated with Hollywood's beauty standards.

While none of the stars have confirmed using the drug, the intense public reaction highlights how quickly conversations about body image, health and celebrity culture can dominate awards-season coverage.

Golden Globes Trigger Speculation Over 'Ozempic Chic'

The Golden Globes in January set off the initial storm. Viewers noted that a striking number of stars appeared thinner than in previous years, prompting quips that Ozempic was the 'real winner' of the night. Registered dietitian Ana Reisdorf told the Daily Mail that she 'would not be surprised if most of the celebs at the Golden Globes were using GLP-1s,' referring to semaglutide — the active ingredient in Ozempic.

Ariana Grande's slimmer frame drew immediate concern across social media, where users questioned whether the change was too abrupt. Cynthia Erivo faced similar scrutiny, while Michelle Yeoh's red-carpet appearance was labelled 'frail' by some commentators.

Fans debated whether the transformations reflected personal health choices, industry pressure, or the off-label use of prescription medication to achieve a red-carpet-ready look.

Oscars Amplify Concerns As Images Go Viral

By the time the Oscars arrived in March, the conversation had intensified. Bored Panda reported that several celebrities — including Grande and Erivo — had undergone such 'extreme' weight loss that some viewers used the phrase 'turning into cadavers,' a description that spread rapidly across X.

Michelle Yeoh, celebrated for her award-winning turn in Everything Everywhere All At Once, also became the subject of speculation. Her slimmer silhouette sparked renewed discussion about Hollywood's long-standing obsession with thinness, leaving fans questioning whether the pressure to maintain a youthful, camera-ready image was forcing stars towards unhealthy or unsustainable approaches.

Experts Warn Against Off-Label Ozempic Use

Medical experts have repeatedly urged caution, emphasising that Ozempic is approved for type 2 diabetes, not cosmetic weight loss. The drug works by regulating blood sugar and suppressing appetite, but specialists warn that misuse carries risks. Side effects can include nausea, gastrointestinal issues and potential long-term complications.

Commentators at the Golden Globes called the trend a "bad ad for Ozempic," raising concerns that celebrity transformations could normalise the off-label use of a potent medication among young viewers and fans.

Plastic surgeons and dietitians stress that the drug is not intended for individuals already at a healthy weight, and warn that the Hollywood spotlight may be distorting public understanding of safe medical practice.

Fan Reactions: Alarm, Sarcasm And Support

Social media platforms erupted during both awards shows. Some users expressed alarm, especially after Grande and Erivo's red-carpet appearances. Others joked about the 'Wicked cast diet,' with one viral post on X claiming, 'Forget Ozempic — just join the cast of Wicked if you want to become freakishly thin.'

Michelle Yeoh's supporters defended the actress, arguing that speculation about her health was inappropriate and potentially harmful. Many insisted the conversation reflected a wider problem: Hollywood's long-running fixation on extreme physical transformation.

'It's crazy that the cast of Wicked all went on Ozempic for the sake of a movie that's bad,' one X user wrote. At the same time, another sarcastically commented, 'Honestly, forget Ozempic, just join the cast of Wicked if you want to become freakishly thin.'

Wicked plot is about finding the formula of ozempic pic.twitter.com/fKLjrB5PNx — N.I.T. association (@o_jay2k) November 20, 2025

Do they have ozempic for lunch on the set of wicked? Why every woman of the cast looks like she has a anorexia after filming this movie 🥲 https://t.co/g670HXaDxe — anyone's ghost (@FuckingMess88) November 15, 2025

I find it unfair that the Wicked cast looks like they are going through body dysmorphia while selling usover processed pink + green mac n cheese. pic.twitter.com/vju2T440dz — ⭐️ani 🦋 (@realivany) November 20, 2025

A Wider Trend In Celebrity Culture

The rise of Ozempic in entertainment circles reflects a broader cultural shift toward medical shortcuts for aesthetic goals. As one commentator put it, 'Hollywood's obsession with thinness is nothing new — but Ozempic has given it a dangerous new edge.'

The speculation surrounding Grande, Erivo and Yeoh underscores the tensions between glamour, health and public expectation. Even without confirmation from the stars, the rumours reveal how quickly narratives about celebrity bodies can dominate the awards-season spotlight.