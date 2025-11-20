Meghan Markle has revealed she invited herself to Paris Fashion Week, a confession that has reignited debate about her public image, confidence, and approach to high-profile events.

Speaking to Harper's Bazaar, the Duchess of Sussex said she reached out directly to Balenciaga's creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli ahead of the show — while also declaring, 'no one loves me more than Harry,' in a moment of affection that quickly went viral.

The interview marks her most prominent European re-entry since 2022 and has drawn a mixture of admiration, criticism and curiosity online.

Markle Confirms She Self-Invited To Balenciaga Show

During her cover feature, Markle confirmed she initiated the contact that led to her attendance at the Balenciaga show. The Duchess said she emailed Piccioli personally, offering to appear in support of his work.

'I reached out and said, 'Happy to come and support you,'' she told the magazine — effectively acknowledging that she invited herself to one of the industry's most exclusive events.

Her appearance marked her first major European outing in three years and drew swift online reaction. Supporters praised her initiative and willingness to take control of her narrative, while critics argued that such self-invites break with royal etiquette and appeared self-promotional.

Coverage noted that the move caused a 'stir' among commentators and fans, some of whom questioned the optics of a former working royal inserting herself into the fashion calendar.

'No One Loves Me More Than Harry': A Viral Soundbite

In the same interview, Markle spoke emotionally about her marriage, saying Prince Harry is her greatest source of strength amid years of public scrutiny.

'No one loves me more than Harry,' she said, describing their bond as central to her resilience and wellbeing.

The comment immediately circulated on social media. Admirers called the statement sweet and sincere, a rare glimpse of warmth from a couple often criticised for being overly polished. Critics argued the remark fed into Markle's tendency to frame her relationship as uniquely special, a narrative that some believe fuels online backlash rather than softens it.

Harry's Reported Worries Over Security

Reports surfaced that Prince Harry was uneasy about Markle attending Paris Fashion Week without a formal invitation, particularly given their ongoing tensions with royal institutions.

His concern centred on security, with sources claiming he feared a 'surprise' appearance could create unnecessary risk. Despite the worry, the event proceeded without incident. Photographs from the show captured Markle sitting with fashion insiders and exchanging warm greetings with Piccioli.

Public Reaction: Confidence Or Protocol Breach?

The Duchess's remarks and self-invite triggered a fresh wave of online commentary. Supporters applauded her initiative and willingness to support a designer she admires. Others criticised the move as undermining traditional etiquette and leaning too heavily into self-promotion.

Her comment about Harry added to the divide — with some calling it romantic and others dismissing it as a strategic soundbite designed to dominate headlines.

A Strategic Spotlight Amid Ongoing Image Rebuild

Markle's Paris appearance comes as she continues to reshape her public profile following years of controversy surrounding the Sussexes' royal exit. The Harper's Bazaar feature coincides with promotion for her upcoming Netflix holiday special with Harry, reinforcing the couple's ongoing push to maintain visibility in entertainment and fashion.

Observers say Markle's strategy blends personal storytelling with high-impact public appearances — a formula that keeps her at the centre of cultural conversation. Whether the Fashion Week self-invite will be viewed as bold or misguided remains unclear, but it has unquestionably kept her in the spotlight.