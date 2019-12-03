Grammy-winning singer Rihanna achieved her first milestone in the fashion world on Monday when she bagged the Urban Luxe award for her popular signature fashion brand Fenty at the British Fashion Awards 2019.

The pop-star who has established herself as a fashion mogul opted for a short stunning dress for her red carpet appearance at the award show. Rihanna layered an oversize sheer shirt over a structured minidress and paired it with jewelled harness to give the effect of a corset dress from her very first Fenty drop (Release 5-19). The colour of the dress was wasabi green, which was introduced by Fenty in Release 8-19. She styled her hair in freshly braided cornrows and opted for a neutral-toned smokey eye, nude lips and seafoam manicure. Lace-up satin pumps in matching colour completed her look.

Fenty is the first luxury fashion house helmed by a woman of colour and the first major label LVMH has founded from scratch. Just months after launching the brand, the 31-year-old singer was presented with the Urban Luxe award for her contributions to sportswear by another music icon, Janet Jackson, at British Fashion Awards in London Monday night.

"You're loved for your style, you're respected as an artist, entrepreneur, and for the first black woman to start a brand with LVMH," Jackson said while announcing RiRi as the winner.

The "Diamond" singer who is holding the positions of both CEO and artistic director of Fenty, took to the brand's official Twitter account to express her gratitude at receiving the award and said it holds a lot of significance to her as a black young woman.

Thanking British Fashion Awards, RiRi wrote: " Thank you to the @BFC for this wonderful opportunity which means so much to me as a young black woman. This is a great achievement for our brand " - @rihanna and FENTY are honored to win the Urban Luxe category at the #BFA 2019."

Â«Â Thank you to the @BFC for this wonderful opportunity which means so much to me as a young black woman. This is a great achievement for our brandÂ Â» - @rihanna and FENTY are honored to win the Urban Luxe category at the #BFA 2019.#Rihanna and #AsapRocky wearing #FENTY pic.twitter.com/6gIMLxLjev — FEÐ˜TY (@FentyOfficial) December 3, 2019

The Urban Luxe award was created by the British Fashion Council to acknowledge contemporary labels that elevate the concept of casual, reports Vogue. The honour was conferred to Off-White's Virgil Abloh last year.