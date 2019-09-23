Patricia Arquette used her 2019 Emmys win to bring awareness to issues that the LGBTQ community is facing in today's world. She called for the end of transgender bias.

The 51-year-old actress gave an emotional tribute to her late sister Alexis during her acceptance speech at the 2019 Emmy Awards, where she won Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her work with Hulu's "The Act." After she thanked her co-stars and Hulu family for their support, she shared her sadness about her sister's passing.

Arquette said that she will continue to mourn Alexis' death until the world changes its perception of the LGBTQ community. She raised awareness of the persecutions transgender people face.

"In my heart, I'm so sad I lost of my sister Alexis and that trans people are still being persecuted.. I'm in mourning every day of my life, Alexis, and I will be the rest of my life for you until we change the world so that trans people are not persecuted, " Arquette said as quoted by US Magazine.

The "Medium" star continued and asked for the transgender community be given equal rights since they are also human beings.

"Let's give them jobs. Let's get rid of this bias we have everywhere. Thank you," Arquette concluded her speech.

Laverne Cox, who stars in the Netflix series "Orange Is the New Black," and who is an LGBTQ advocate, applauded Arquette for her speech. She gave the actress a standing ovation as she raised her rainbow-coloured pouch to show support for the LGBTQ community.

Laverne Cox reacts to Patricia Arquette's #Emmys speech, where she said: "I'm so sad I lost my sister Alexis and that trans people are still being persecuted... Let's get rid of this bias that we have everywhere" pic.twitter.com/gxaGHKRxdV — Variety (@Variety) September 23, 2019

According to E! News, Cox arrived at the 2019 Emmy Awards with ACLU attorney Chase Strangio. His presence was intended to draw attention to the upcoming U.S. Supreme Court hearing on anti-LGBT discrimination in relation to Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Backstage, Arquette admitted to the press that she is still processing her sister's death, which she never got the chance to do because of her busy schedule. She said that she has been talking to friends and family lately about her grief.

Alexis died on Sept. 11, 2016, from a heart attack brought by myocarditis, a complication that stemmed from her HIV.

Arquette won at the 2019 Emmy Awards for her role as Dee Dee Blanchard, an overprotective mother who lies and uses her daughter, Gypsy, for money. After years of being in the toxic relationship, Gypsy finally finds her freedom but with deadly consequences. The show is inspired by true crime accounts of Dee Dee's murder, which Gypsy orchestrated with the help of her boyfriend.