Gwen Stefani had people questioning if she is ready to walk down the aisle again after she was spotted wearing a diamond ring at the 2019 People's Choice Awards.

The former No Doubt singer rocked the red carpet wearing a huge diamond sparkler on her wedding ring finger. The jewellery stood out because she wore it over a black glove. Immediately, fans wondered if it is an engagement ring from her long-time boyfriend, Blake Shelton.

Stefani and Shelton have been together since 2015 and they have dodged numerous rumours concerning their relationship: from cheating, pregnancy, to marriage. Engagement speculations are no exception, but the pop icon has shut down any assumptions of a wedding in the future between her and the country singer.

"It might be a real ring, a real diamond but it's not a wedding ring. No, no," Stefani told E! News about the huge sparkler.

The 50-year old, who took home the Fashion Icon Award at the 2019 People's Choice Awards, explained that she put the piece of jewellery on that finger because it fits perfectly there.

"It actually doesn't fit over the glove on this hand so I put it on this hand. But good, right?" she continued, adding that she will be the first to tell her fans about any upcoming nuptials.

Fans are apparently just excited to see Stefani and Shelton walk down the aisle after being together for four years. The subject of marriage has also never escaped the couple's minds. In November 2018, a reporter asked the "God's Country" singer if he thinks Stefani is his "forever person" to which he confidently replied that he "would like to think so."

Likewise, in an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the comedian reminded Shelton to propose to his girlfriend because time is ticking. To make her point, DeGeneres gave him a clock with a picture of the couple kissing on it. She shared that she gave the same gift to Jennifer Lopez a week before Alex Rodriguez proposed to her.

Shelton took DeGeneres' subtle push kindly, just like how Stefani clarified that the diamond ring she wore at the 2019 People's Choice Awards is only an accessory and not an engagement ring. She assured fans though, that when she has something to say about a wedding, then she will definitely be the first say it.